Salt Mine: Liberal Tears Flow After Beto Beatdown in Texas Senate Race

Texas voters rejected Democrat contender Beto O’Rourke Tuesday, in a heated Senate race monitored nationwide.

After high enthusiasm for Beto and record fundraising failed to push him over the finish line, liberals who truly believed the El Paso skateboarder would somehow pull off an upset victory against Trump-backed incumbent Ted Cruz took to Twitter to vent over the stinging defeat.

Here are a few of the best liberal meltdowns collected from Twitter in the wake of the Cruz victory:

Other prominent liberals fantasized about a potential 2020 Beto run against President Trump.

Despite already facing an uphill battle running in Deep Red Texas with a progressive liberal platform better suited to California, the Beto campaign’s success was further hindered by a devastating Project Veritas bombshell dropped mere days ahead of the midterm election.

In the undercover video, Beto staffers were shown to be using campaign money to fund illegal immigrants and members of the migrant caravan.

Check out Ted Cruz’s victory speech:

Here’s Beto’s concession speech:

Comments