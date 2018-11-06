Salt Mine: Liberal Tears Flow After Beto Beatdown in Texas Senate Race

Texas voters rejected Democrat contender Beto O’Rourke Tuesday, in a heated Senate race monitored nationwide.

After high enthusiasm for Beto and record fundraising failed to push him over the finish line, liberals who truly believed the El Paso skateboarder would somehow pull off an upset victory against Trump-backed incumbent Ted Cruz took to Twitter to vent over the stinging defeat.

Here are a few of the best liberal meltdowns collected from Twitter in the wake of the Cruz victory:

me after finding out that beto was robbed by texas #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/OXedvvQMDM — melody 138 (@FALLINGCV) November 7, 2018

Me waiting on all TX precincts to report in, still holding out hope for a #Beto win: pic.twitter.com/tUi1SBSWwz — Andrea Duffie (@ADuffie26) November 7, 2018

Beto really lose huh 🙁 pic.twitter.com/p0ZVe4vu9X — Megan Renée (@MeganGarcia19) November 7, 2018

nothing but all my love to my president for 2020. #Beto pic.twitter.com/13CWp1Dmad — jones barbecue and foot massage (@poorbrokeslut) November 7, 2018

🔥🔥🔥15 MORE MINUTES TO GET IN LINE CALIFORNIA!! AVENGE BETO!! — 🇺🇸Democralex Hirsch🇺🇸 (@_AlexHirsch) November 7, 2018

Y’all had one chance to have Beto and y’all didn’t take it 😔 pic.twitter.com/ra8asFWfxW — dani🍂 (@fuentesdaniela0) November 7, 2018

Let’s all raise a glass to Beto. A good man. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 7, 2018

I did not procrastinate my homework to watch the election results for y’all to let T*d Cr*z beat Beto pic.twitter.com/I3592OYxqC — kaya (@trulykaya) November 7, 2018

I get that Beto got a lot of glossy coverage. But you’d have to be insane not to recognize how innovative and remarkable his campaign was. He put together the most groundbreaking fundraising apparatus in Senate history — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 7, 2018

one taught me love

one taught me patience

and one taught me pain

#Beto pic.twitter.com/yn3Q01NCe5 — sarah (@novelromantic) November 7, 2018

Beto is the one that got away… #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/EvSVfGLKAq — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) November 7, 2018

why the fuck you all let #beto lose, tx didn’t deserve him pic.twitter.com/6GX8CSSDjx — nendou’s right nut (@baannanass) November 7, 2018

I DON’T EVEN LIVE IN TEXAS BUT BETO SHOULD HAVE WON pic.twitter.com/0l8cGtAhB7 — Chey (@bich805) November 7, 2018

BETO WAS REALLY BOUTA TURN TEXAS AROUND AND YALL PLAY HIM DIRTY LIKE THAT IM- pic.twitter.com/kaDe29d47Y — Max TOMORROW (@Morxph) November 7, 2018

Everyone saying Texas is trash… ur right! I’m ready to throw hands deadass. Beto really wanted better for us 😔 pic.twitter.com/sfKEmsZmoP — Asia (@whostolemywig) November 7, 2018

OMFG WAIT WE STILL HAVE A CHANCE ITS ONLY 30% REPORTED VOTING PLEASE @ GOD LET BETO WIN pic.twitter.com/21XDmHmfan — amay🍂 (@leafykook) November 7, 2018

I don’t know what’s next for @BetoORourke but he’ll have plenty of support no matter what it is. pic.twitter.com/QE4LxUWHba — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) November 7, 2018

I already miss beto so much pic.twitter.com/z2g3EUJVZf — hanna guidry (@hkguidry) November 7, 2018

I TRUSTED Texas to vote for Beto but at the end of the day: pic.twitter.com/2Mydd9X69t — have you meet bryan? (@bryanXtomas) November 7, 2018

How does Texas reelect this weak, anal wart? Beto was one vote, and really gave a shit about real Texans, born there, Cruz is Canadian, and a weasel. WTF TEXAS? — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) November 7, 2018

Me seeing Beto lost 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/WdWQT6t7EL — malia (@m4li6) November 7, 2018

me watching beto lose pic.twitter.com/u8BYDf7MuG — Carson lane (@carsonlane52) November 7, 2018

Beto sweetie I'm so sorry pic.twitter.com/PftEZlZjdj — melanie loves changmin 💫 #DAY61STWIN (@yuwingcf) November 7, 2018

BERNIE SANDERS CASHES IN HIS MONEY IN THE BANK TO PUT BETO IN SENATE pic.twitter.com/01K8iGmyEU — Oscar Cruz (@oscar_kun19) November 7, 2018

This account is now a Beto O’Rourke mourning account. Please respect my space at this time. pic.twitter.com/Twgib7iz5t — 1997 REMY (@pleaselovememe) November 7, 2018

@BetoORourke Do not concede. Every vote must be counted. They waited in line for you. Make sure their votes are all counted. https://t.co/2O719nyku5 — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) November 7, 2018

Black women voted 95% for Beto. White women did what white women do. #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/EYHnBcE5mw — Travon Free (@Travon) November 7, 2018

aight who didn’t vote for beto pic.twitter.com/zmkQHkCgK7 — savina 🌸 (@savinalasagna) November 7, 2018

beto….im sorry the racists did you like this… pic.twitter.com/Zc8oS0tiSc — ally ➵ maybe if yu stanned beto (@bvbbley) November 7, 2018

Other prominent liberals fantasized about a potential 2020 Beto run against President Trump.

Beto O'Rourke's loss tonight in Texas may open up a 2020 Presidential run to him. He is going to lose by less than 2 points. That's remarkable in Texas. Really shows the direction the country is head. Congrats Beto on a hard fought battle. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 7, 2018

Damn Beto had a Beyoncé co-sign and still lost? Yeah the hillbillies done hacked yer voter stations — macaroni nelly 🥶 (@nellychillin) November 7, 2018

Sad news. @CNN is projecting that Ted Cruz will defeat Beto O’Rourke. I want to take a minute to congratulate @BetoORourke for what he was able to accomplish. I have a feeling we will one day see him run for President. We love you Beto! — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) November 7, 2018

Beto lost? That’s ok. Now he can run for President. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 7, 2018

What Beto O'Rourke did in Texas was absolutely amazing and—while I'm certainly not announcing support for any candidate—I do believe, fervently, Beto should run for President of the United States in 2020. 100% serious. If he can get 48% in Texas, anything is possible nationally. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) November 7, 2018

Despite already facing an uphill battle running in Deep Red Texas with a progressive liberal platform better suited to California, the Beto campaign’s success was further hindered by a devastating Project Veritas bombshell dropped mere days ahead of the midterm election.

In the undercover video, Beto staffers were shown to be using campaign money to fund illegal immigrants and members of the migrant caravan.

Check out Ted Cruz’s victory speech:



Here’s Beto’s concession speech:



Watch: Infowars’ Banned Live Midterm Election coverage features breaking news and updates of this year’s midterm election on Nov. 6th.