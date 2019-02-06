Salty: Best Dem Reaction Memes From Trump's SOTU Address

Congressional Democrats did not have a good time during President Trump’s State of the Union address, and the internet took notice.

Memes from all angles surfaced online following Tuesday night’s address, ranging from the Democrats’ sullen and angry expressions to the freshman class’s white outfits.

That look you give when everyone wears your outfit: #SOTU pic.twitter.com/Scnc57LcK3 — Lukasz P. Dusza (@DuszaLukasz) February 6, 2019

Trump: Common sense thing that 99 percent of Americans should agree on AOC:pic.twitter.com/06c2JBEeHz — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) February 6, 2019

This is the nice meme #aoc the rest of the internet has them dressed in hoods. Can't believe you didn't see this coming.#sotu #SOTU2019 pic.twitter.com/TGZVc7Caab — Bustinass (@Bustinass4wut) February 6, 2019

Out: distracted boyfriend meme In: pic.twitter.com/TqZZD5kGSz — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) February 6, 2019

How smart Americans watched the State of the Union last night! pic.twitter.com/3Yw80SIBkU — Matt Couch 🎙 (@RealMattCouch) February 6, 2019

At one point, Trump declared that “America will never become a socialist country,” eliciting a red-faced scowl from socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Trump at #SOTU America will never become a socialist country !

And all the cameras on the Bernie Sanders 🤣 pic.twitter.com/641Gm4k5Zs — Michael (@IVIich4eL) February 6, 2019

“America will never be a socialist country.” Bernie: pic.twitter.com/IsIOX9Eufd — Clay Spence 🔷 (@fancy_spancy_22) February 6, 2019

After you vote a Democrat into office then go looking for their helping hand. 😂 #SOTU pic.twitter.com/KliHfKBesw — Hotep Jesus (@VibeHi) February 6, 2019

Though they refused to clap for WWII heroes, cancer survivors, human trafficking arrests, astronauts, or victims of illegal immigration, they did manage to celebrate their own election victory as Trump acknowledged the historic number of women in Congress.

