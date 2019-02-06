Salty: Best Dem Reaction Memes From Trump's SOTU Address

Congressional Democrats did not have a good time during President Trump’s State of the Union address, and the internet took notice.
Memes from all angles surfaced online following Tuesday night’s address, ranging from the Democrats’ sullen and angry expressions to the freshman class’s white outfits.
The State of the Democratic Party: Hurting#SOTU pic.twitter.com/jrrDBZRlCe
— Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) February 6, 2019
#KKKDemocrats #SOTU2019 #AlexJones #OcasioCortez That Was Then This Is Now pic.twitter.com/MNqHVUCxnC
— Darrin McBreen (@MediaRival) February 6, 2019
Who dis this? 😂 #SOTU pic.twitter.com/xtpcseFnjp
— Hotep Jesus (@VibeHi) February 6, 2019
That look you give when everyone wears your outfit: #SOTU pic.twitter.com/Scnc57LcK3
— Lukasz P. Dusza (@DuszaLukasz) February 6, 2019
I did an @AOC #SOTU meme pic.twitter.com/dd1P6GwAiG
— Michael Foley (@MichaelQFoley) February 6, 2019
Trump: Common sense thing that 99 percent of Americans should agree on
AOC:pic.twitter.com/06c2JBEeHz
— BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) February 6, 2019
This is the nice meme #aoc the rest of the internet has them dressed in hoods. Can't believe you didn't see this coming.#sotu #SOTU2019 pic.twitter.com/TGZVc7Caab
— Bustinass (@Bustinass4wut) February 6, 2019
Out: distracted boyfriend meme
In: pic.twitter.com/TqZZD5kGSz
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) February 6, 2019
How smart Americans watched the State of the Union last night! pic.twitter.com/3Yw80SIBkU
— Matt Couch 🎙 (@RealMattCouch) February 6, 2019
At one point, Trump declared that “America will never become a socialist country,” eliciting a red-faced scowl from socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).
Trump at #SOTU America will never become a socialist country !
And all the cameras on the Bernie Sanders 🤣 pic.twitter.com/641Gm4k5Zs
— Michael (@IVIich4eL) February 6, 2019
“America will never be a socialist country.”
Bernie: pic.twitter.com/IsIOX9Eufd
— Clay Spence 🔷 (@fancy_spancy_22) February 6, 2019
After you vote a Democrat into office then go looking for their helping hand. 😂 #SOTU pic.twitter.com/KliHfKBesw
— Hotep Jesus (@VibeHi) February 6, 2019
Best meme from last night #SOTU pic.twitter.com/9eTxgwIPNu
— Adam (@AdamP2350) February 6, 2019
Though they refused to clap for WWII heroes, cancer survivors, human trafficking arrests, astronauts, or victims of illegal immigration, they did manage to celebrate their own election victory as Trump acknowledged the historic number of women in Congress.
Alex Jones breaks down how, during President Trump’s State of the Union address, Democrats revealed their ties to organized crime by not applauding for obvious victories for the current administration, especially the bankrupting of criminal drug cartels which Democrats refused to clap for.