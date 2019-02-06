Salty: Best Dem Reaction Memes From Trump's SOTU Address

Congressional Democrats did not have a good time during President Trump’s State of the Union address, and the internet took notice.

Memes from all angles surfaced online following Tuesday night’s address, ranging from the Democrats’ sullen and angry expressions to the freshman class’s white outfits.

At one point, Trump declared that “America will never become a socialist country,” eliciting a red-faced scowl from socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Though they refused to clap for WWII heroes, cancer survivors, human trafficking arrests, astronauts, or victims of illegal immigration, they did manage to celebrate their own election victory as Trump acknowledged the historic number of women in Congress.

Alex Jones breaks down how, during President Trump’s State of the Union address, Democrats revealed their ties to organized crime by not applauding for obvious victories for the current administration, especially the bankrupting of criminal drug cartels which Democrats refused to clap for.


Related Articles

Roger Stone’s Lawyers Say Special Counsel Leaked, Claim Metadata Shows CNN Obtained Indictment From FBI

Roger Stone’s Lawyers Say Special Counsel Leaked, Claim Metadata Shows CNN Obtained Indictment From FBI

U.S. News
Comments
Top YouTube Result After Trump's SOTU Speech: CNN Fact Check With No Views

Top YouTube Result After Trump’s SOTU Speech: CNN Fact Check With No Views

U.S. News
Comments

Ocasio-Cortez Failed to Applaud Stopping Sex Trafficking of Girls, Kamala Harris Shook Her Head

U.S. News
comments

Video: CNN Sh*ts On Its Own SOTU Poll For Second Year Running

U.S. News
comments

Republican senator expects to have Mueller report ‘within a month’

U.S. News
comments

Comments