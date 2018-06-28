SALTY LIB TEARS: Record Salt Harvest After Justice Kennedy Resigns From Supreme Court

Salt miners from The Donald and 4chan are reporting a record harvest after Justice Anthony Kennedy announced he’s going to resign from the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The DNC was heard melting down on a conference call and their Democrat minions on Reddit and Twitter all had similarly hysterical reactions!

How it sounded inside a DNC committee meeting the moment Justice Kennedy’s retirement was announced pic.twitter.com/6S9uO2JGzQ — David Siders (@davidsiders) June 27, 2018

OH MY GOSH LOOK AT HIM HE CANNOT EVEN CONTAIN HIS FEELS @SenateMajLdr pic.twitter.com/1gS3kQ7K2q — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) June 27, 2018