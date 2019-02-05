Salvini Tells Open Border Leftist to Accept Migrants in His Home

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini told an open borders leftist that the government would send him 10 to 20 migrants to personally take care of before commenting, “the more money communists make the more they preach morality to others.”

The exchange happened during Salvini’s appearance in the Adriatic resort town of Giulianova this past weekend.

After the leftist called Salvini a “shitty murderer,” the Italian populist responded, “A round of applause for the gentleman who has won ten immigrants for his home. Give your first name, family name, fiscal code, we will send you 20, and you take care of them. Lunch, supper, dinner, my friend.”

Salvini then pointed out the hypocrisy of middle class leftists who welcome mass immigration while largely avoiding its consequences, which instead burden the poor.

“The more money communists make, the more they preach morality to others,” he remarked.

“The murderers are those who have been the accomplices of the smugglers who have transformed the Mediterranean Sea into an open air cemetery,” Salvini asserted.

He also pointed out that criminal people smugglers buy arms and drugs which are then sold in Italy.

“I will never in my life be an accomplice to drug dealers in Giulianova, and I will send those people back home, from the first to the last, from the first to the last,” said Salvini.

Salvini’s comments serve as a reminder that studies show leftists, despite all their virtue signalling, are more miserly when it comes to donating to charity, with poorer conservatives being more generous.

Over the last few years, numerous social experiments, such as the one below, have proven that leftists are enthusiastic about mass immigration but suddenly go shy when asked to personally house migrants themselves.

Pro-migrant French welcome more refugees! But when asked to house one, their enthusiasm suddenly disappears. https://t.co/GQMwUZZOAp pic.twitter.com/DHH4R6hyPK — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 5, 2017

