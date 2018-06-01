Samantha Bee Awarded By TV Academy For “Advancing Social Change”

One day after she labeled The President’s daughter a “c**t”, The Television Academy awarded Samantha Bee Thursday for producing “programming that advanced social change,” according to Deadline Hollywood.

What’s more, the media were barred from covering the event in the wake of the controversy.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that they were scheduled to cover the event, but were informed that press were no longer allowed access to the proceedings:

Though The Hollywood Reporter was initially slated to cover both the 6:45 p.m. red carpet and reception, media was told by a Television Academy rep at 3:35 p.m. that press would not be allowed into the reception “as a result of today’s events involving Samantha B.,” leading to “the need to limit access to tonight’s activities.”

Deadline also reported on the press blackout, and confirmed that Bee still attended the ceremony to receive the award.

“While members of the press are permitted to cover the red carpet, they will not have access to the actual cocktail reception/ceremony, which is taking place at the NeueHouse Hollywood,” Deadline wrote about the change of plans. “As far as Deadline has been informed at this very [last] minute, Bee is still attending to pick up her honor tonight. TBD on whether she skips the red carpet.”

Bee hatefully attacked Ivanka Trump after the first daughter tweeted out a photo of her holding her son in an embrace.

Where's The Disgust & Outage From Jeff Bewkes At TimeWarner Over #SamanthaBee Calling Ivanka Trump A…C You Next Tuesday ? WHY Isn't @TBSNetwork Swiftly Removing This Hate Filled Woman From Their Lineup? #IvankaTrump #DoubleStandards #Hatemonger #SisterNetworkOfCNN #Roseanne pic.twitter.com/HmmWBTO9dg — Hailey Graces Daddy (@HaileyGracesDad) May 31, 2018

Following a backlash, Bee later apologized and admitted that she had “crossed a line.”

Unlike Roseanne Barr, however, Bee still has a television show.

Good thing there’s no double standard🙄 imagine someone… anyone … said this about Michelle Obama or the Obama girls? You think they’d still have a TV show? 🤔 https://t.co/yhP7URhtZw — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 31, 2018

The First Lady’s office responded to Bee’s outburst, calling it “truly astonishing”.

“The double standard is truly astounding,” official spokeswoman for the first lady, Stephanie Grisham told The Daily Caller.

“Time and again the Trump family and members of this Administration are subjected to false reporting, hateful rhetoric and outrageous lies all in the name of freedom of speech or comedy, yet the mainstream media stays silent.” Grisham added.

It seems that the inspiration for Bee’s comments came from a CNN segment:

Ivanka Trump is facing backlash for posting this photo of herself embracing her 2-year-old son amid reports of families being separated at the Mexican border https://t.co/T7OB9hlqG0 pic.twitter.com/P3GV2kBagR — CNN (@CNN) May 28, 2018

During a CNN broadcast in the aftermath, former Trump campaign aide Steve Cortes suggested that Bee’s comments were as bad as Roseanne’s, it triggered the other CNN correspondents into near meltdown.

“Samantha Bee said something probably even worse, and so far, no sanction on her,” Cortes said. “This is the double standard the left at play.”

During another CNN broadcast, on Anderson Cooper‘s show, the panel lost their shit again when former Trump campaign spokesperson Jason Miller pointed out that it isn’t President Trump’s fault that Roseanne Barr sent out controversial tweets.

CNN analyst Tara Setmayer disagreed with Miller, instead branding Trump a ‘despicable racist’.

Meanwhile, another CNN analyst, Brian Karem actually tweeted out that he was enjoying tweets suggesting that calling Ivanka a ‘c**t’ is derogatory to c**ts.

HA! Okay…best tweet of the day young lady. — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) May 31, 2018

Karem still has a job.

Fox News contributor Guy Benson pondered on ‘what is acceptable and what is fireable’ in the wake of the Bee/Barr incidents, and called out the “different standards” those on the right are being held to.

Benson slammed Bee’s attempt at an apology:

“She can regret it, maybe. Perhaps she got her hands slapped, perhaps she was worried about getting ‘Roseanned,’ but this was not a tweet in the middle of the night,” Benson said. “This was not an off-the-cuff remark in the heat of the moment. This was a scripted line that was in the teleprompter in a pretaped show and aired after going through an entire production process. This was a deliberate choice. She delivered that word with extra relish. The crowd went wild because they don’t like the Trump family. And I am left sitting here wondering exactly what the rules are for what is an acceptable thing to say in American society today and what is a fireable thing to say in American society today.”