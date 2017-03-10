Samantha Bee To Kid With Brain Cancer: You Have Nazi Hair

I don’t think you people understand the sacrifices I make to bring you this quality content, day after day. For example, just now I watched five entire minutes of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. As punishment for your lack of appreciation, I am now subjecting you to it.

WARNING: Strong language and untalented Canadians

So apparently, working on this show is a stepping stone to becoming a Daily Show correspondent. It’s good to have goals.

If you could only take about 60 seconds of that clip, I can’t blame you. But at least you caught the best part: The edgy comedians calling out the dudes with “Nazi hair.” Like this kid:

Ha ha ha! Get ’em, Samantha Bee!

There’s just one problem with this hilarious joke, though:

When @iamsambee makes fun of your brother for having "Nazi hair." He actually has stage 4 brain cancer, but whatever floats your boat. pic.twitter.com/ULJC8nA3IX — Megan Coddington (@meg_kelly16) March 9, 2017

