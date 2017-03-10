Samantha Bee To Kid With Brain Cancer: You Have Nazi Hair

I don’t think you people understand the sacrifices I make to bring you this quality content, day after day. For example, just now I watched five entire minutes of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. As punishment for your lack of appreciation, I am now subjecting you to it.

WARNING: Strong language and untalented Canadians

So apparently, working on this show is a stepping stone to becoming a Daily Show correspondent. It’s good to have goals.

If you could only take about 60 seconds of that clip, I can’t blame you. But at least you caught the best part: The edgy comedians calling out the dudes with “Nazi hair.” Like this kid:

Ha ha ha! Get ’em, Samantha Bee!

There’s just one problem with this hilarious joke, though:

Read more


Related Articles

CNN's Sally Kohn Says Thursday's Weather Proves Climate Change, Attacks Trump as a Denier

CNN’s Sally Kohn Says Thursday’s Weather Proves Climate Change, Attacks Trump as a Denier

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Democrat Rep Maintains That Debunked Trump 'Pissgate' Dossier Is "Absolutely True"

Video: Democrat Rep Maintains That Debunked Trump ‘Pissgate’ Dossier Is “Absolutely True”

U.S. News
Comments

Equality? Students Sign Petition To Lower Tuition Cost For Women

U.S. News
Comments

18,762 Illegal Border Crossings in February, 40% Drop From January’s 31,578

U.S. News
Comments

Rand Paul Introduces ObamaCare Repeal Alternative

U.S. News
Comments

Comments