Sam's Club Fails to Notify Employees, Customers About Store Closures

Employees and customers were greeted by a sign reading, “Sam’s Club is closed today,” as stores nationwide shut down unannounced.

The Walmart-owned company announced the closing of 63 stores Thursday, but the message came too late for many employees who were never informed.

Footage shows a group of confused employees and customers in Rochester, New York standing outside of the building wondering what’s going on.

Sam’s Club customers and employees frustrated after walking straight into a “CLOSED” sign at the store’s entrance in #Greece @News_8 #roc pic.twitter.com/UohSYY7UYU — Jeannie McBride (@jeanniemcbride_) January 11, 2018

After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition. — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) January 11, 2018

A woman on Facebook also described receiving the news via FedEx.

Sam’s Club letter to employees – which they received today. “… Difficult Decision to close Sam’s Club 8179 in Rochester, NY”. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/dOwrj8H7lf — Jeannie McBride (@jeanniemcbride_) January 11, 2018

The decision comes after Walmart released plans to increase wages for many employees to $11 an hour, expand benefits and give out bonuses.

AP reached out for comments from employees who showed up to work and found the store closed.

Are you a Sam's Club employee who showed up to work today and found the store closed? AP would like to hear from you. Messsage @Alexolson99 Or email: aolson@ap.org — AP Business News (@APBusiness) January 11, 2018

Twitter users expressed their outrage and pushed Sam’s Club to the top of the trending section, many blaming President Trump for the closures.

Wal-Mart with the smoke and mirrors, I get business is business, damn no notice, but signs on a door. I’m just a membered customer, I can’t imagine how Sam’s Club employees feel. Brutal, savagely callous, unsparingly uncomfortable, lacking any attempt to disguise distastefulness. — J.D. (@iownjd) January 11, 2018

Walmart this morning: We're giving everyone pay raises and bonuses! Walmart this afternoon: We're also closing a slew of Sam's Club stores and laying off thousands https://t.co/SmcBI9Xm9b — Bob Bryan (@RobertBryan4) January 11, 2018

WalMart ups employee pay to $11/hr AND gives certain employees a 1 time bonus of $1000. On the same day, they close a bunch of Sam's Club by telling the employees when they showed up for work. pic.twitter.com/ul8Kgnwz0d — Scott 🦁 (@TheScottfather) January 11, 2018

BREAKING: The Sam's Club sudden shutdown is much worse than originally reported. – 63 Stored Shut down – Approximately 11,025

Shares in wholesale competitor Costco rose after news of the closures.