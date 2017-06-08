Samsung’s ‘peeping Tom’ Smartphones Can Listen, Watch What You Do on Web, Monitor your Emails to Target Ads

Image Credits: Krapalm/Pixabay.

SAMSUNG phones use technology which can spy on what you’re reading and watching online – and monitor emails in your inbox.

The phones switch onto spy mode after they are alerted by a “beacon” often embedded in web pages or sent as an ultrasonic signal hidden in telly or online adverts.

Jim Killock, Executive Director of Open Rights Group warned that “Samsung want to get to know you – but they are behaving like a peeping Tom”.

He added: “Samsung have taken spying on their customers to a whole new level.

“What you can’t see, and can’t hear, won’t worry you — or so it hopes.

Read more


Related Articles

CNN Admits Fake News About Comey Testimony - Issues Retraction

CNN Admits Fake News About Comey Testimony – Issues Retraction

Hot News
Comments
Looks Like CNN's Anonymous Sources Got This One Wrong

Looks Like CNN’s Anonymous Sources Got This One Wrong

Hot News
Comments

Eric Trump: MSM Behavior “Out of Control”

Hot News
Comments

Trump Approval Rating Beats Slick Willy At This Point In His First Term

Hot News
Comments

Fifteen-Year-Old Reported To Terrorist Watchdogs For Handing Out UKIP Leaflets At School

Hot News
Comments

Comments