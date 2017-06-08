Samsung’s ‘peeping Tom’ Smartphones Can Listen, Watch What You Do on Web, Monitor your Emails to Target Ads

SAMSUNG phones use technology which can spy on what you’re reading and watching online – and monitor emails in your inbox.

The phones switch onto spy mode after they are alerted by a “beacon” often embedded in web pages or sent as an ultrasonic signal hidden in telly or online adverts.

Jim Killock, Executive Director of Open Rights Group warned that “Samsung want to get to know you – but they are behaving like a peeping Tom”.

He added: “Samsung have taken spying on their customers to a whole new level.

“What you can’t see, and can’t hear, won’t worry you — or so it hopes.

