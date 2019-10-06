Samurai Sword-Wielding Man Shot and Killed By Liquor Store Owner

A Long Island liquor store owner shot and killed a man wielding a samurai sword in his establishment, according to police.

The incident took place Thursday, where 50-year-old Theodore Scoville entered Port Jeff Liquors and began swinging around a katana sword before the store owner shot him dead in self defense.

“He had a sword beneath a poncho, it seems to be without saying a word, he pulled the sword out, swung it three times — at least three times — at a very close distance to the person behind the counter,” said Lt. Det. Kevin Beyrer with the Suffolk County police.

Scoville’s motivation for the attack is unknown, but robbery has apparently been ruled out as he did not attempt to steal any items, according to officials.

The liquor store owner has not been charged, as security footage corroborated his account of the incident and his firearm was legal.

This is yet another instance of why the Second Amendment is essential for self defense, especially in recent times where more and more individuals are violently lashing out at complete strangers.

