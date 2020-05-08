San Antonio Bans 1st Amendment! "Chinese Virus" Now a Hate Crime

The San Antonio, Texas City Council has passed a resolution declaring the terms “Chinese Virus” and “Kung Flu Virus” to be hate speech.

Infowars’ Paul Joseph Watson exposed this authoritarian measure in an article Thursday – READ HERE!

Owen Shroyer and Jordan Lee Peterson covered this story on Thursday’s broadcast of the War Room:

Twitter Version:



San Antonio Bans 1st Amendment! The Words "Chinese Virus" Now a Hate Crime. 1984 is Here!#ChineseVirus pic.twitter.com/867ctJEntp — Darrin McBreen (@MediaRival) May 8, 2020

