San Antonio Police Chief William McManus appeared on “Fox and Friends” Wednesday to discuss anti-police rhetoric after NYPD officer Miosotis Familia was gunned down while sitting in her patrol car.

NBC New York said the shooter was a 34-year-old ex-convict from the Bronx named Alexander Bonds.

The gunman who ambushed and shot an NYPD officer sitting inside her mobile command vehicle Wednesday morning, killing her, was a 34-year-old ex-convict out on parole for robbery, officials say. A motive in the shooting is still not clear, but Alexander Bonds of the Bronx, who also went by the name John Bonds, once ranted online about his treatment in prison and about police getting away with killing people. He had also expressed an anti-government sentiment in online posts, according to a law enforcement official.

San Antonio’s Chief McManus recently dealt with a similar situation to the shooting of Familia when two of his officers were shot at an event he described as “the most unprovoked attack I have ever seen.”

McManus said, “I’m angry at the police haters, I’m sick of the police haters. We protect them. We defend them. And they give us a big F U. And I’m sick of it.”