San Francisco Gives Illegals Right to Vote

Image Credits: Wiki.

Monday the Department of Elections Issued Voter Registration Forms for non-citizens who are eligible to vote for members of the San Francisco Board of Education in the November 6th, 2018 election. The measure passed in 2016 with a close vote of 54 percent to 46 percent following two failed previous attempts.

San Francisco is the first city in the state to allow non-citizens to vote in local elections.

“As a parent myself and a former member of the SF Board of Education it is critical that the voices of all parents are at the table particularly those that have historically been denied a voice in the process,” said Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer who represents District 1.

