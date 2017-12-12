San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee Dead At 65

Image Credits: Commonwealth Club / Flickr.

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, who became the city’s first Asian-American mayor when he was named to serve out the remainder of Gavin Newsom’s term in Jan. 2011, died suddenly early Tuesday morning, city officials said.

In accordance with the City Charter, Board of Supervisors President London Breed became Acting Mayor of San Francisco, effectively immediately.

In a short news release, officials said Lee passed away on Tuesday, December 12 at 1:11 a.m. at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. Family, friends and colleagues were at his side.

Lee reportedly was shopping at Safeway when he collapsed last night and rushed to the hospital.

