San Francisco Mayor Reposts Deleted EPA Global Warming Web Pages

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee became the 13 U.S. mayor to use public resources to repost Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) web pages on global warming that were deleted by the Trump administration earlier this year.

Lee said the “American people are entitled to the publicly-funded EPA research on climate change” in announcing his office would post the deleted pages on the city’s Open Gov website.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel became the first city mayor to repost the pages in May, and gave instructions to others on how to do it. Since then, 12 other mayors of U.S. cities, including Lee, have posted the pages.

The Trump administration deleted the EPA global warming pages earlier this year while redoing the agency’s website. EPA still has web pages on global warming, contrary to what the mayors insinuate.