San Francisco Proposal Prohibits New Companies Having Free Lunch Cafeterias

Image Credits: Wiki.

Two San Francisco-area lawmakers placed a new proposal on the fall voting docket that would make it unlawful for new companies opening in the city to include free employee cafeterias.

All 51 companies that already include such cafeterias, such as Google, Twitter, and Levi Strauss & Co., would be unaffected by the new proposal should it be voted into law.

The local politicians, Supervisors Ahsha Safai and Aaron Peskin, along with Golden Gate Restaurant Association’s Executive Director Gwyneth Borden, announced their proposal in a press conference this week, Forbes reported.

