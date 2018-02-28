San Francisco TV Station Omits Captured Illegal Immigrant's Four Previous Deportations

On Sunday, CBS’s San Francisco affiliate appears to have originally thought it had a sympathetic story about an illegal immigrant “taken away” in front of his wife and daughter. But two-thirds of the way into its report, KPIX finally told viewers and readers that the man “does have a dangerous past” — but never mentioned four previous deportations.

Readers will see Armando Nuñez-Salgado’s dangerous past first before watching how KPIX handled its story.

ICE emailed the details to Hot Air’s Jazz Shaw (also seen at TV station KRON4, whose report first allowed the ACLU to rant about “blatant racism” and “abusive tactics”):

On Sunday, Feb. 25, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) San Francisco Fugitive Operations Team arrested ICE fugitive Armando Nuñez-Salgado, 38, a citizen of Mexico and documented Sureño gang member, who has been previously removed by ICE on four prior occasions. Over the past 18 years he has accumulated criminal convictions in California that have resulted in more than 15 years of prison sentencings. His criminal convictions include assault with a deadly weapon (statutorily enhanced because of his gang member status), burglary, hit-and-run causing injury and evading a peace officer.

Read more