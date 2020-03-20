San Jose Shuts Down Gun Stores Because Coronavirus

Image Credits: Getty Images.

As mentioned earlier, left-leaning authorities have been exploiting the Wuhan virus as an opportunity to advance their usual agenda.

Another example of this is San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo citing the virus as a pretext to infringe on the constitutional right to bear arms by shutting down gun stores, even as the demand for guns skyrockets.


Recon Marine and Infowars reporter Tim Reames @TimReames joins The Alex Jones Show in studio to expose the government gun confiscation programs pushed through local religious leaders.

Via Big League Politics:

Liccardo declared that gun stores were “non-essential businesses,” and they are no longer permitted to stay open during the lock down effective immediately.

Like nearly all big city mayors, Liccardo is a Democrat. He is enough of a gun-grabber to have endorsed Michael Bloomberg for president.

Then there is the District of Corruption:

Meanwhile, the progressives running big cities also cite coronavirus as a reason to refrain from arresting criminals and even to release those already in jail. If law-abiding citizens ever needed guns to defend themselves, they do now.

Get the boost you and your family need with today’s top-selling products now at up to 40% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

OANN Reporter Owns Journos Who Wrote Pathetic Note About 'Chinese Virus' Question

OANN Reporter Owns Journos Who Wrote Pathetic Note About ‘Chinese Virus’ Question

U.S. News
Comments
New York Times Deletes Word 'Wuhan' From Its Coronavirus Tracking Map

New York Times Deletes Word ‘Wuhan’ From Its Coronavirus Tracking Map

U.S. News
Comments

Sick CNN/MSNBC Leftist Wishes Melania Trump Will Get Infected With Coronavirus

U.S. News
comments

California Governor Issues ‘Stay at Home’ Order for Residents

U.S. News
comments

China Again Pushes Conspiracy America is to Blame For Coronavirus; U.S. Media Ignores

U.S. News
comments

Comments