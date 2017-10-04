San Juan Mayor Wears 'Nasty' T-Shirt For Trump Response Interview

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, who had previously said her criticisms of the federal government’s handling of Hurricane Maria relief were about saving lives and “not about politics,” took a shot at President Donald Trump by wearing a shirt that read “NASTY” on it during a Univision interview.

When asked by host Jorge Ramos what the significance of her “nasty” shirt was, the mayor said it was a reference to Trump referring to her as a “nasty mayor.” The interview was posted Wednesday to Univision’s AlPunto Twitter account.

She went on to claim that Trump was the one who is “nasty.”

