Sanders Bashes Laura Bush, Says George W Started Family Separation Law

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders responded to criticism from former first lady Laura Bush regarding the separation of illegal immigrant families by pointing out that her husband, George W. Bush, signed the law into effect.

Replying to a reporter who asked for President Trump’s opinion on Laura Bush’s op-ed in The Washington Post, Sanders said, “Frankly, this law was actually signed into effect in 2008 under her husband’s leadership, not under this administration.”

“We’re not the ones responsible for creating this problem, we’ve inherited it, but we’re actually the first administration stepping up and trying to fix it,” she added.

Laura Bush joined former first ladies Rosalynn Carter, Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama in condemning the “zero tolerance” policy.

Current first lady Melania Trump released a statement on the issue, saying she “hopes both sides of the aisle can come together and achieve successful immigration reform.”