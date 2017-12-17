Sanders: Corporate Taxes Will 'Absolutely' Go Up If Dems Take Back Control

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) said Sunday Democrats would “absolutely” raise the corporate tax rate if they take back control of Congress.

“If the Democrats take control of the Senate, and you caucus with the Democrats, what’s the promise to America about what will be done to reverse the state of affairs that you’re so unhappy with?” CBS host John Dickerson asked on “Face The Nation.”

Sanders jumped into income inequality before changing the subject to child health care and the “Dreamers” before being interrupted by Dickerson to re-ask the original question.

