Sanders gets testy on ‘The View’ — demands to talk about ‘climate change’ when confronted about his behavior

“Climate change” is the new strategy for Democrats to dodge serious issues.

Sen. Bernie Sanders made an appearance Friday on ABC’s “The View” to discuss his 2020 presidential campaign and the policies he will support.

But one of the most notable exchanges came when co-host Meghan McCain asked the Vermont socialist about reports that he was “unbelievably abusive” to his own staff.

Sanders, who was visibly rattled by the question, dodged and argued that we should be talking about climate change.

“Des Moines Register asked you questions about it as well,” McCain said.

“But there wasn’t one person with their name on it. I have been in public life for 30 years and I’ve had hundreds of employees and I think the vast majority of employees will tell you that they enjoyed working with me, they were proud of what we’ve accomplished together,” sanders began.

He then argued that reports that he was abusive to his staff weren’t relevant, and that we should instead discuss climate change.

“This, unfortunately — and I know Amy very well and I think these — you know, this is what media does,” Sanders said.

“We should be talking about the major issues facing our country. We should be talking about climate change and the future of the planet,” he added.



Sanders also dismissed critics who say Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s socialist Green New Deal is too extreme and unrealistic.

“Does the Green New Deal go too far?” Sunny Hostin asked.

“No. You cannot go too far on the issue of climate change. The future of the planet is at stake, OK? … According to the best scientists in the world, we have 12 years to begin substantially cutting carbon emissions,” Sanders responded.

Beyond his unsurprising endorsement of another socialist measure, this is the second time in a month that Sanders has refused to answer a serious question about concerning allegations.

Last month, he ran away and literally hid in an elevator to avoid a question about the sexual assault allegations levied against Virginia Democrat Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.

The Daily Caller’s Henry Rodgers attempted to ask Sanders about Fairfax, who has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman during the 2004 Democratic National Convention.

“Senator Sanders, do you believe,” Rodgers began before a gentleman walking with the Vermont lawmaker cut him off and said he “can’t” talk about that right now.

Sanders then gets in the elevator, looks directly toward Rodgers and other reporters, and doesn’t say anything while donning a creepy smirk on his face.

But more importantly, Sanders has a long history of refusing to answer questions about sexual assault, including when it allegedly took place under his own watch.

During an interview with CNN last month, host Anderson Cooper asked Sanders about a bombshell report that several women experienced sexually harassment while working for his 2016 presidential campaign.

Sanders, who is gearing up for a 2020 presidential run, told Cooper that he wasn’t aware of the numerous allegations because he was “uh.. a little bit busy.”

“Just to be clear, you seemed to indicate that you did not know at the time about the allegations. Is that correct?”Cooper asked.

“Uh, yes,” Sanders responded. “I was a little bit busy running around the country, trying to make the case.”

Samantha Davis, the former director of operations in Texas and New York in 2016, said that she felt marginalized and “pushed aside” after declining to go to her supervisor’s hotel room.

“I did experience sexual harassment during the campaign, and there was no one who would or could help,” Davis said.

In an email obtained by the Times, a delegate wrote: “There was an entire wave of rotten sexual harassment that seemingly was never dealt with.”

The Times’ expose came in response to another report detailing how a group of Bernie staffers have been trying to meet with the Vermont socialist to discuss their bad experiences, but he has not taken the time to meet with them.