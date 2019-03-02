Sanders: I Don’t Want Any Advice From Hillary

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) said Friday he wasn’t interested in receiving advice from Hillary Clinton on the 2020 campaign trail, as other Democrats running for president have done.

Sanders fought Clinton for the Democratic nomination in 2016, and there are still raw feelings in both camps after the bitterly contested race. Clinton blamed Sanders in part for her eventual loss to President Donald Trump, and Sanders supporters point to the Democratic National Committee machinations on her behalf that they say rigged the nomination process.

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain asked Sanders what he thought Clinton did wrong to lose to “someone like Trump.”

“I’m not enthusiastic in going back to 2016,” Sanders said. “But I think, in some ways, she didn’t reach out to working-class people the way I think she should have. There were states where she did not campaign as vigorously as she should have, in Wisconsin, Michigan, maybe some other states. But that was 2016.”

Read more



Lanny Davis said “pro-Trump Committee members” were guilty of “a sad misuse of the criminal justice system”. Owen explains Trump has misused the justice system by not enforcing the law equally.