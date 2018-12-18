Sanders: No Wall Deal With Congress - Will Seek Funding Elsewhere

The White House has decided are “other ways” besides Congress to get the $5 billion for President Trump’s border wall, said spokeswoman Sarah Sanders.

The decision was made to avoid a Friday deadline that would have triggered a partial government shutdown if Trump failed to reach a deal with Congress, she said.

“At the end of the day we don’t want to shut down the government, we want to shut down the border,” Sanders said. “There are certainly a number of different funding sources that we’ve identified that we can use, that we can couple with money that would be given through congressional appropriations that would help us get to that $5 billion that the president needs in order to protect our border.”

“We have other ways that we can get to that $5 billion.”

Correspondingly, Sanders’ statements are also in line with Trump’s senior advisor Stephen Miller who made it clear that Trump will do “whatever is necessary” to build the border wall.

“We’re going to do whatever is necessary to build the border wall to stop this on-going crisis of illegal immigration,” said Miller on Sunday’s Face the Nation. “This is a very fundamental issue.”

“At stake is the question of whether or not the United States remains a sovereign country, whether or not we can establish and enforce rules for entrance into our country.”