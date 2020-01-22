Sanders Says He Will Consider Tearing Down EXISTING Border Wall

As President Trump continues efforts to divert funding to build a new border wall, Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said Monday that he would consider ‘tearing down’ the existing border barriers if he is elected.

Sanders reasoned that the current barrier on the US-Mexico border is ‘symbolic’.

He claimed that tearing the wall down “may be” the correct thing to do, adding “but you know it’s how much is it going to cost to tear it down?”

“Should you do that, tear it down? I don’t know, maybe the answer is yes.” Sanders said.

“That’s something you’re willing to consider? You’re willing to consider tearing down existing fencing between the U.S. and Mexico?” David Noriega further asked Sanders.

“Yeah, I’ll always look,” Sanders replied, adding “but again if it’s going to cost me billions of dollars to tear it down, I’d rather invest that maybe in the needs for child care in this country.”

“But it’s, you know, we can look at it.” he concluded.



David Knight details the new Hulu series painting a favorable picture of Hillary Clinton and exposes the vitriolic hate she has for Bernie Sanders and any other Democrat Party dissidents that would dare defy the establishment and interfere with her ambition.

Sanders’ comments came during a Vice News sponsored event (hence the whacked out questions).

Sanders also promised to put a stop to “99% of deportations”, even including for violent criminals.

At the same event, Joe Biden, the ‘moderate’ Democratic candidate, vowed to end all illegal immigration detention “across the board”:

Joe Biden: end all illegal immigration detention “across the board” pic.twitter.com/YkwHiNJYcC — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 20, 2020

Is it any wonder that the consensus among migrants is that Democrats are going to allow them to illegally flood into the US if they win the election?

Bernie and Biden’s comments came on the same day that thousands of migrants stormed a bridge over the Suchiate River from Guatemala to Mexico, attempting to move further north with a view to entering the US.

Also, cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!