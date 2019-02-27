Sanders stammers when asked about when he’ll release his ‘very boring’ tax returns

Bernie Sanders will release his “very boring tax returns” sometime soon, in the future, just not right now.

The socialist senator from Vermont owns several homes and has inked lucrative book deals in recent years, despite his heated rhetoric about evil rich Americans who allegedly don’t pay their fair share.

Sanders recently joined a crowded field of Democrats vying for the presidential nomination for 2020, including some who’ve promised to divulge their tax returns, prompting CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to broach the subject with Sanders at a town hall Monday.

“Will you release 10 years of your tax returns, as you know Elizabeth Warren has decided to do that?” Blitzer questioned.

“Ya,” Sanders said.

“What was the delay? Why haven’t you done that so far?” Blitzer pressed.

Sanders suggested there’s pending issues with the documents, though he wouldn’t elaborate on what the issues are or when, exactly, the public might get a glimpse at them. The issue became a flashpoint for Democrats in the 2016 election when President Trump refused to release his tax returns, but it appears Sanders is also less than eager to put his documents on display.

“Well, you know, the delay is not … our tax returns will bore you to death,” Sanders said, sidestepping Blitzer’s question. “It’s simply a ma… there’s nothing special about them. It just was a mechanical issue, we don’t have accountants at home, my wife does most of it and we will get that stuff out.”

But when? Blitzer questioned.

“Sooner than later,” Sanders said.

Blitzer pressed for a specific time, but Sanders wasn’t having it.

“Soon,” the senator said. “I think we have to do just a few more little things, check them out, but they’re ready.”

Blitzer pointed out that folks have been calling on him to expose his finances since he ran for president in 2016 and questioned why Sanders is only now deciding to do so.

“I didn’t end up doing it because we didn’t win the nomination,” Sanders alleged. “If we would have won the nomination, we would have done it.



“But again, … they’re very boring tax returns,” he said.

As America waits for Sanders to get his stuff together, the senator’s federal financial disclosures paint an interesting picture of a candidate who rails against the rich while raking in millions as a public servant.

Sanders’ 2017 Senate financial disclosure, filed last May, shows he inked several lucrative book deals about his socialist policies that have totaled nearly seven figures annually in recent years.

It’s impossible to tell exactly what Sanders is worth because loopholes in federal disclosures allow politicians to exempt things like the value of a primary residence or certain personal possessions. The reporting system also lets lawmakers report broad ranges for their assets, making it difficult to tell what they’re really worth. Most of Sanders’ money and assets are listed in his wife Jane’s name.

What is for certain is Sanders’ financial forms shows he has between $150,000 and $350,000 in cash in the bank, and three different high-dollar homes. The residences include a $600,000 vacation home in Vermont’s swanky Champlain Islands, a half-million dollar row house three blocks from the Capitol, and a home in Burlington worth between $100,000 and $250,000.

To put it in perspective, Sanders’ book deals combined with his six-figure taxpayer funded salary amounts to about $1 million a year, or roughly 1700 percent more than the median household income of his constituents in Vermont.