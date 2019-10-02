Sanders Undergoes Heart Surgery, All Events Canceled

Image Credits: Scott Eisen / Stringer / Getty.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has been hospitalized in Las Vegas, Nevada, after experiencing chest discomfort at a campaign event, according to reports.

Two stents were successfully inserted into the presidential candidate to address artery blockage, said Sanders’ senior adviser Jeff Weaver.

“Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits,” said Weaver in a Wednesday statement. “He will be resting up over the next few days.

“We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.”


Correspondingly, the Sanders campaign has canceled all of its recently scheduled ad buy in Iowa on broadcast television, according to Politico.

Sanders, 78, is the oldest candidate in the Democratic field competing for a chance to face Donald Trump in the coming presidential election.

