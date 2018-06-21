Sara Netanyahu Indicted For Fraud

Image Credits: Wiki.

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit charged the prime minister’s wife, Sara Netanyahu, for fraud with aggravated circumstances and breach of public trust in the “Prepared Food Affair,” in an explosive development which shook the country on Thursday.

When Leah Rabin was about to be indicted in 1977, then-prime minister Yitzhak Rabin resigned from office due to his wife’s scandal.

The expectation is that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not considering such a move, but the indictment damages him politically in an atmosphere in which The Jerusalem Post recently reported that he too is likely to face an indictment announcement in the coming months or in early 2019.

