Sarah Huckabee Sanders Hired as Fox News Contributor

The Fox News Channel announced Thursday it has hired former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders as a contributor.

Fox News said Sanders will “provide political commentary and analysis across all of FOX News Media, including FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX Nation and the radio/podcast division.”

The former Trump official is slated to make her debut appearance on Fox & Friends on September 6th.

“FOX News has been the number one news organization in the country for 17 years running and I am beyond proud to join their incredible stable of on-air contributors in providing political insights and analysis,” she said in a statement.

