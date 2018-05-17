Sarah Huckabee 'Savage': Trump's MS-13 'Animal' Remark Not Strong Enough

When a reporter asked White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders why Trump recently called immigrants “animals,” she said he was clearly referring to violent MS-13 gang members, adding, “Frankly, I don’t think the term the president used is strong enough.”

CBS News’ Steven Portnoy asked Sanders about Trump’s comment and she quickly defended POTUS, saying, “If the media and liberals want to defend MS-13, they’re more than welcome to.”

“This is one of the most vicious and deadly gangs that operates by the motto of rape, control, and kill,” she continued. “Frankly, I think that the term ‘animal’ doesn’t go far enough and I think that the president should continue to use his platform and everything he can do under the law to stop these types of horrible, horrible, disgusting people.”

Watch the full video of Trump calling the gang members “animals” below:



Trump doubled down on the comment when another reporter asked about it.

