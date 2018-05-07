Sarah Sanders Annihilates WaPo's Melania Trump Conspiracy Theory

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders shut down a reporter’s question at a press briefing Monday after he asked to confirm a rumor that First Lady Melania Trump does not live in the White House.

“Sarah… The Washington Post among many things reported that there are persistent rumors that Mrs. Trump does not live in this White House and that she lives with her parents somewhere in the suburbs. What do you make of those rumors?” a reporter asked.

“I make the fact that – just when you think the Washington Post can’t get things anymore wrong, they do, and that that is an outrageous and ridiculous claim,” Sanders responded.

“The First Lady lives here at the White House. We see her regularly, and I think that’s something that belongs in tabloid gossip, not on the front pages of The Washington Post – and I hope that they’ll do better next time.”

The conspiracy theory was first published in a Sunday Washington Post article which claimed there was “a persistent rumor” Melania lived with her parents.

“For months, a persistent rumor has floated around Washington that Melania doesn’t really live in the White House and stays in a house with her parents and Barron near his suburban Washington school,” The Post’s article stated.


Related Articles

This Didn't Age Well: Samantha Bee Described Schneiderman As A ‘Super Hero’ Who Could Stop Trump

This Didn’t Age Well: Samantha Bee Described Schneiderman As A ‘Super Hero’ Who Could Stop Trump

Hot News
Comments
Charles Hurt: John Kerry Caught Colluding With Foreign Enemy To Undermine USA

Charles Hurt: John Kerry Caught Colluding With Foreign Enemy To Undermine USA

Hot News
Comments

School Passes Rule that Everyone Makes Cheerleading Squad, or No One

Hot News
Comments

‘Miracle’ Boy Comes Back to Life after Parents Sign Papers to Donate His Organs

Hot News
Comments

Lt. Col. Oliver North to Become NRA President, Organization Says

Hot News
Comments

Comments