Sarah Sanders: Donald Trump Focused on ‘Bigger Things’ than ‘Roseanne’ Cancellation

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders responded to a flurry of questions from reporters who asked for the president’s reaction to the show Roseanne getting canceled on Tuesday.

“That’s not what the president is looking at. That’s not what’s he’s spending his time on,” she told reporters on Air Force One on Tuesday. “I think we have a lot bigger things going on in the country right now.”

Sanders said the president was more concerned with the ongoing plans for the possible summit with Kim Jong-un and ongoing trade negotiations with China.

Read more