Sarah Sanders Fires Back at Washington Post For Tying Terror To Trump

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders lashed out at The Washington Post Sunday, criticizing the outlet for editorially tying President Donald Trump to the events of the past week.

“Is there any tragedy the Washington Post won’t exploit to attack President @realDonaldTrump?” she tweeted.

Is there any tragedy the Washington Post won’t exploit to attack President @realDonaldTrump? The evil act of anti-Semitism in Pittsburg was committed by a coward who hated President Trump because @POTUS is such an unapologetic defender of the Jewish community and state of Israel. https://t.co/0tCNpepC9k — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) October 28, 2018

The Washington Post’s front page tied the president and his rhetoric to both the shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill near Pittsburgh and the explosive devices that were received by a number of prominent Democrats.

