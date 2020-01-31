Sarah Sanders: Impeachment Will Go Down as One of the 'Dumbest Political Moves' in a Long Time

With impeachment on the verge of completion, former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told Fox News that not only will the House Democrats’ impeachment push be regarded as one of the “dumbest political moves” in a long time.

“I’ll never begin to understand much of what [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi does and this one is certainly mind-blowing for everyone,” Sanders said. “They forced [impeachment] down everyone throats — said it was an emergency — ‘we had to do it right now’ — ‘this had to take place today’ and then they sat on it for nearly a month.”

She added, “It is absolutely ridiculous and malpractice and I think it will go down as one of the dumbest political moves that we’ve seen in a long time.”

.@SarahHuckabee: Ending impeachment now means President @realDonaldTrump will stand in front of Nancy Pelosi at the State of the Union totally vindicated pic.twitter.com/7U5MNMkMn7 — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) January 31, 2020



Republican Senators Lamar Alexander and Lisa Murkowski have recently come out against allowing new witnesses in the Senate trial, virtually assuring that the motion will fail, and impeachment could end very soon. According to Sanders, ending impeach now is a “great lead in” for President Trump to deliver his State of the Union next week in front of Nancy Pelosi “fully vindicated.”

Personally I think she held back. I think impeachment may be the “dumbest political moves” in history, not just a long time. Nancy Pelosi knew this, which is why she resisted impeachment for so long before being essentially coerced by the AOC wing of her party.



Can the Democrats turn Trump’s impeachment into a replay of the Kavanaugh ‘Circus of Slander?’

