Sarah Sanders Pulverizes CNN's Chris Cuomo in Brutal Interview

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders joined CNN’s Chris Cuomo Wednesday for an interview where she was forced to put the fake news host in his place.

The interview started with a tense exchange in which Sanders sidelined questions about the president’s outside legal counsel.

“I answered this question on Monday,” Sanders said. “I answered it on Tuesday, and I’m going to answer it the same way today, and you’re probably not going to like it anymore. But this is a legal matter and the appropriate individuals to answer questions on a legal matter are the outside counsel. And I would direct you to them.”

“I get that’s the answer, but you also get that’s unsatisfying?” Cuomo asked.

“I don’t understand having to answer the same question over and over and over again,” Sanders answered – but that didn’t satisfy Cuomo.

“In all due respect, it’s because you didn’t answer it,” he said.

“That’s not true,” Sanders replied. “I’ve answered it, you just didn’t like the answer.”

“Fair point,” Cuomo conceded.

She later revisited the point when she charged CNN with attempting to only get the answers they want, and not reporting objective facts.

“What I think is important to remember is that you guys get to ask the questions, but you can’t always complain about the answers,” Sanders told Cuomo. “You constantly ask the same question over and over and over again and expect different answers and then get mad when the answers don’t change.”

“Unfortunately, you guys quit reporting the news. When I can read a news story and I have no idea what side of the story the reporter is on, that’s a good news story,” Sanders said. “You’ll be hard-pressed to find a lot of news that looks like that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sanders also defended her credibility in light of Cuomo’s attacks.

“I’m very comfortable with my credibility, and the fact that I think by sitting here right now and taking questions from you shows the type of person I am. It shows my effort to provide information. And frankly, to be in an environment that’s not exactly friendly, that’s not exactly one that I think a lot of people in my position would come and sit in. And I think that speaks a lot to my credibility.”

She also stuck it to Dems, saying they have no message.

“The Democrats no longer have a message… Democrats are gonna have to decide at some point… that they hate this President more than they love this country.”