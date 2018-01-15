Sarah Sanders Slams CNN's Chris Cuomo for Referring to WH Aide as Raj 'Whatever-his-name-is'

CNN was called out by White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders after the network again dissed White House aide Raj Shah.

On Monday, CNN’s Chris Cuomo referred to Shah as “Raj Whatever-his-name-is” in a segment discussing the Trump “shithole” comment controversy.

Raj responded to CNN with his full name.

Huckabee Sanders also chimed in pointing out the network has repeatedly disrespected Shaw, just last month failing to use a picture of the correct “Raj Shah” for an on-screen graphic.

Last month @CNN put up the wrong picture for WH Principal Deputy Press Secretary @RajShah45 & now they refer to him on air as "Raj whatever his name is." #ThisIsCNN https://t.co/PnkYDqoCpP — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 15, 2018

Here’s the correct Raj Shah:

“Can you imagine if, say, a Fox News host dismissively referred to an Indian-American Democrat, the son of immigrants, as ‘Raj whatever-his-name is’? The cries of liberal outrage would echo through the halls of politics and media,” notes FinkelBlogger.com.

Cuomo has since backtracked and issued Shah an apology, welcoming him on the show.

Sorry for the mistake, Raj. Won’t happen again. Please know that you are welcome to come on the show anytime. https://t.co/kw669MfP0a — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) January 15, 2018

Sanders replied that Cuomo should be careful what he asks for.