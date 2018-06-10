Sarah Sanders To CNN Producer: 'Congratulations! Once Again You Are Wrong'

Image Credits: Take News/flickr.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called out a CNN producer for fake news about the G7 Summit on Saturday.

The saga started when Dan Scavino, an assistant to the president, tweeted out a behind-the-scenes photo of “negotiations” at the annual summit.

CNN producer Greg Hughes, apparently unhappy that the photo showed a number of world leaders gathering around President Trump, insisted that the photo was just “clever visual messaging” and claimed without evidence that the event was a “group signing.”

Read more


Related Articles

How The Art Of The Deal Translates To High-Stakes Politics

How The Art Of The Deal Translates To High-Stakes Politics

U.S. News
Comments
Here's How Democrats Will Spin The Comey IG Report

Here’s How Democrats Will Spin The Comey IG Report

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Rage-Tweets That Trudeau Lied At G-7, Refuses To Endorse Final Statement

U.S. News
Comments

The NSA’s Newly-Declassified Propaganda Posters Are Wild

U.S. News
Comments

McCain rips Trump over trade, tells allies: ‘Americans stand with you, even if our president doesn’t’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments