Sarah Sanders To CNN Producer: 'Congratulations! Once Again You Are Wrong'

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called out a CNN producer for fake news about the G7 Summit on Saturday.

The saga started when Dan Scavino, an assistant to the president, tweeted out a behind-the-scenes photo of “negotiations” at the annual summit.

A look at negotiations, from behind the scenes at the #G7Charlevoix Summit. pic.twitter.com/2LdJAgt6fE — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) June 9, 2018

CNN producer Greg Hughes, apparently unhappy that the photo showed a number of world leaders gathering around President Trump, insisted that the photo was just “clever visual messaging” and claimed without evidence that the event was a “group signing.”

Read more