Sarah Sanders: Trump Doesn't Make Up Laws Like Obama Administration Did

In a hit against former President Obama’s handling of illegal immigration, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders assured the media the Trump administration actually follows the law.

When asked whether President Trump intended to change laws based on judicial involvement in illegal immigrant deportations, Sanders reminded viewers the Obama administration, not Trump, was selective about which laws it followed.

“Are we walking around making up laws? No, because we are not the Obama administration,” Sanders told reporters at the White House during a press briefing on Monday.

“We’re asking Congress to do their part in the process and pass new legislation that will fix our immigration system.”

“The president has laid out what he’d like to see,” she added. “We’ve put out the things we want to see in an immigration package months ago. We’re still waiting on congress to give us the ability to do that.”

The immigration debate heated up in recent weeks after reports surfaced of illegal immigrant children being temporarily separated from parents at the southern U.S. border, launching the left into a full-blown meltdown against conservatives.

For example, leading anti-Trump figure Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) called for a sustained harassment and intimidation campaign over the weekend against Trump supporters and officials.

“If you see anybody from that Cabinet — in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station — you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” she demanded.

Evidencing a further breakdown of political discourse, several Democrats have even called for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be abolished, calling it a “tool for white nationalists,” and a “terrorist organization.”