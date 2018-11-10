Sarah Silverman: I'm 'Very Lucky' I Don't Have To Wear Jewish Star In Trump Era

Image Credits: Jesse Grant/Getty Images.

Comedian Sarah Silverman on Friday said she is “very lucky” she doesn’t have to sew a Jewish star sewn to her clothes under the Trump administration.

Silverman, in an appearance on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” made the comment after Maher congratulated her for receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier that day.

“You know, in a time, Bill, where anti-Semitic crime is up 57 percent since this douchebag has taken office, it is not lost on me that I am very lucky that I get a star and I don’t have to sew it on my clothes,” Silverman said.

