Sarah Silverman: Pro-Life Law ‘Has Made Me Want to Eat an Aborted Fetus’

Comedian Sarah Silverman said during a telethon to support abortions that a pro-life conscience law “would make her want to eat an aborted fetus.”

Silverman made the comment during a game of “abortion charades” – part of a “telethon” titled Life Is a Living Nightmare: A Telethon to Fix It, hosted by the Lady Parts Justice League.

As LifeNews reports, Silverman and colleague Lizz Winstead, creator of the Daily Show, hosted the telethon to raise money for abortions. The event also featured an interview with abortionist Willie Parker who claims in his recent book there is a moral argument for abortion.

