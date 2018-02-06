Sarah Silverman: Pro-Life Law ‘Has Made Me Want to Eat an Aborted Fetus’

Comedian Sarah Silverman said during a telethon to support abortions that a pro-life conscience law “would make her want to eat an aborted fetus.”

Silverman made the comment during a game of “abortion charades” – part of a “telethon” titled Life Is a Living Nightmare: A Telethon to Fix It, hosted by the Lady Parts Justice League.

As LifeNews reports, Silverman and colleague Lizz Winstead, creator of the Daily Show, hosted the telethon to raise money for abortions. The event also featured an interview with abortionist Willie Parker who claims in his recent book there is a moral argument for abortion.

Walgreens now allows bathroom use corresponding with gender identity

Jim Carrey Deletes Facebook Profile 'Because of Russia', Gets Trolled

LGBT Activists Push for LGBTQQICAPF2K

Schiff Trolled by Russian Pranksters

NYC School Cancels Daddy-Daughter Dance Over Gender-Neutral Policy

