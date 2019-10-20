Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Watch Now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
News
Featured Stories
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
Alex Jones
The David Knight Show
War Room
Paul Joseph Watson
Fire Power News
Special Reports
Infowars Archive
Store
Breaking News
Contact
Media Inquiries
Affiliates
Advertise
Contributors
Social Media
Newsletter
Subscribe to The Banned Show
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Sargon of Akkad Finds Faith in Texas Cathedral
Nothing like firing off some guns at the range to make one grateful for unalienable rights bestowed by God
Infowars.com -
October 20, 2019
Comments
Alex Jones and Sargon of Akkad go to The Range in Austin Tx to exercise their 2nd Amendment rights.
Watch Live
Featured
Related Articles
Did 25,000 Attend Bernie’s NY Rally?
Special Reports
Comments
Watch: Tucker Carlson Warns Mark Zuckerberg
Special Reports
Comments
AntiFa March to Trump Tower Demanding Impeachment
Special Reports
Comments
Planned Parenthood VS. CMP Reveals Horror
Special Reports
Comments
Watch Live: Owen Shroyer Launches Tent City Tailgate 2019! Trump Is Innocent!
Special Reports
Comments
Comments