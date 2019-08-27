Sargon of Akkad Joins Alex Jones Live In-Studio: Full Interview

YouTube star Sargon of Akkad visited the Infowars headquarters to conduct a in-depth interview with Alex Jones.

The YouTube personality and philosopher joined Alex to discuss the state of social media censorship, the radical left’s true goals and what Jeffrey Epstein was doing with all that money.

Jones also sat down with prominent YouTuber Count Dankula, who recounted his abuse at the hands of the British justice system that punished him for training his dog to “heil” like a nazi.

Count Dankula’s story is a perfect example of why America cannot allow the same level of internet censorship and anti-free speech legislation seen in the UK.