The gross incompetence exposed by the DoD Inspector General and reported by Army Times is troubling enough after the facility shopped live anthrax to 194 labs in 50 states and 9 foreign countries.

But the latest report identifying failed protocols and oversight while tracking inventories of sarin nerve gas comes at the same time Nikki Haley and the “forever war / never trump” wing of the WH issued a bizarre statement saying preparations were under way for another alleged sarin gas attack in Syria and warning of dire consequences for Russian, Syria & Iran were a gas attack to take place.

Are they preparing a false flag attack or “merely” reckless with some of the most dangerous chemical and biological weapons ever developed by man?