Satanic Temple Raffles Off Free Abortion to Promote Killing Babies as Religious Rituals

As if slaughtering an unborn baby is some sort of coveted prize, the Satanic Temple is raffling off a free abortion to raise money for its new pro-abortion campaign.

CBN News reports the Satanic Temple (TST) launched a campaign to promote its “religious abortion ritual,” which it compares to baptism or communion for Christians.

The “ritual” celebrates the killing of an innocent unborn child by abortion. TST claims the deadly practice follows two of its tenets: bodily autonomy and adherence to best scientific practices.

On Wednesday, the TST announced plans to challenge state abortion laws based on the claim that they violate its members’ religious liberty. To fund its pro-abortion efforts, it is raising money through a raffle. The “grand prize” for those who donate at least $200 is an abortion.

