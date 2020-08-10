Satanic Temple Raffles Off Free Abortion to Promote Killing Babies as Religious Rituals

As if slaughtering an unborn baby is some sort of coveted prize, the Satanic Temple is raffling off a free abortion to raise money for its new pro-abortion campaign.

CBN News reports the Satanic Temple (TST) launched a campaign to promote its “religious abortion ritual,” which it compares to baptism or communion for Christians.

The “ritual” celebrates the killing of an innocent unborn child by abortion. TST claims the deadly practice follows two of its tenets: bodily autonomy and adherence to best scientific practices.

On Wednesday, the TST announced plans to challenge state abortion laws based on the claim that they violate its members’ religious liberty. To fund its pro-abortion efforts, it is raising money through a raffle. The “grand prize” for those who donate at least $200 is an abortion.

Read more


Owen goes on a rant about the recent “WAP” music video by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, which is yet another example of how media is infiltrating the minds of the youth with evil.

The Reopen America Back to School Special is now live! Earn double Patriot Points on our hottest items!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Chicago Rioting Continues: Watch Looters Raid Shop In Front Of SWAT Unit

Chicago Rioting Continues: Watch Looters Raid Shop In Front Of SWAT Unit

U.S. News
Comments
Fauci The Fraud

Fauci The Fraud

U.S. News
Comments

The Democratic Panic Ratchets Up

U.S. News
comments

Brian Stelter’s Fantasy Funtime!

U.S. News
comments

Poll: Majority of Americans Think Biden Unlikely to Finish 4 Year Term in White House

U.S. News
comments

Comments