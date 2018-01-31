Satanic-themed Ice Cream Shop Trashes Jesus in Bizarre Marketing Scheme

A popular Canadian ice cream company is being slammed for using anti-Christian and satanic imagery in their marketing materials.

The disturbing imagery was pointed out by the pro-Christian website Vigilant Citizen Tuesday, which examined a number of disturbing promos used by the company Sweet Jesus.

Perhaps the most blatant blasphemous imagery appears in Sweet Jesus’ logo, which features a lightning bolt and an upside-down cross, symbols associated with satanic worship.

The upside-down cross, for instance, can be seen in the following image depicting a Church of Satan altar.

The lightning bolt symbol also appears in a sigil designed for Church of Satan founder Anton LaVey.

“The symbol of the lightning bolt is also prevalent in satanism,” the Vigilant Citizen explains. “It most likely originates from the Bible passage where Jesus said: ‘I saw Satan falling like lightning from heaven.’”

The lightning bolt and upside-down cross have prominently appeared on the Toronto company’s website, signs and cups.

The store also sells “Holy Water” for $1.

The Vigilant Citizen also points out that various ads used by the ice cream shop appear to mock Jesus, the Ten Commandments and bible passages, while also making grotesque sexual innuendos.

Most alarming is the ice cream shop appears to exploit children in their ads.

“One might think: ‘Well, that’s normal enough, right? Children love ice cream,’” The Citizen writes. “But these pictures involve children in a creepy way. At best, the pics ‘adultize’ children. At worse, they sexualize them.”

Screenshots from Vigilant Citizen:

Many on the company’s Facebook page have trashed it in online reviews, with some saying, “They mock the faith!”

“These people are a special type of disgusting!!” one Facebook user said.

“You are complete trash for mocking Jesus and exploiting children in a sexual and disturbing nature,” reads another high-rated review. “Obviously you guys have no shame and no morals and take joy in using satanic imagery to promote ice cream,” the user added.

“I’ll pass on the satanic ice cream…it’s bad enough you mock the Lord and use satanic symbolism in your logo…. but you had to exploit the kids in your ads,” yet another Facebook user stated.

But the ice cream joint has apparently found an anti-God niche market.

The website Retail Insider reports Sweet Jesus plans to expand into the United States, with a location already open in the Baltimore airport and more coming to Florida and Hawaii. Stores will also be opening in majority-Muslim areas overseas, including Dubai and Bangladesh, albeit under the name “Sweet Salvation.”

Retail Insider theorizes the secret behind the company’s success is their marketing towards Millenials with hip, trendy social media-friendly backdrops.

“It’s probably the most Instagramed food in all of Canada,” Retail Insider notes, highlighting the company has over 100k followers on the platform.

H/T: Vigilant Citizen

Follow @AdanSalazarWins

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735