Satanists Sue To Stop Pro-Life Law

Satanists are fighting to repeal a Missouri law that informs women an abortion kills a “separate, unique, living human being.”

The Satanic Temple in Jefferson City announced its third lawsuit against Missouri abortion regulations on Tuesday, asserting the informed consent law stating abortion kills human beings is “factually inaccurate and designed to dissuade women from getting an abortion.”

“With a bald theocratic imposition of abortion restrictions into Missouri state law, and a continued expansion of religious privilege and exemption, Missouri lawmakers are going to be forced to accept that there are religious perspectives, just as deeply-held, that may directly contradict their own religious beliefs and directives,” spokesperson Lucien Greaves said in a statement.

Attorney General Josh Hawley’s Deputy Chief of Staff Loree Anne Paradise said the office will “vigorously defend” what she called sensible regulations, according to AP.

The Satanic Temple is mistaken in claiming its First Amendment rights are being violated, because the law is based on scientific facts, not religious beliefs.

“The informed consent law is based on scientific facts, not Christian or Jewish or Buddhist or any other religion’s beliefs. Scientifically, it is well established that a unique new human life comes into being at the moment of conception,” reported LifeNews.

“Likewise, the information women receive as part of informed consent — facts about their unborn baby’s development and abortion risks – also are backed up by strong scientific research.”

The Satanic Temple has teamed up with Planned Parenthood since 2016 when undercover video surfaced showing the abortion provider’s employees discussing the sale of human body parts for profit.

“Since then, two Congressional investigations found even deeper wrongdoing and confirmed that Planned Parenthood Federation of America, several of their biggest affiliates, and multiple business partners broke the law in a profit-driven scheme to commodify dismembered baby body parts,” Center for Medical Progress founder David Daleiden said in a statement.

“It is time for public officials to finally hold Planned Parenthood and their criminal abortion enterprise accountable under the law.”

The scandals have been so disturbing and the evidence so damning that the Department of Justice launched an investigation in December into Planned Parenthood’s alleged baby body parts trade.

Planned Parenthood currently receives approximately half a billion taxpayer dollars every year, and performs about 320,000 abortions annually.

