Satire Video Mocking Ocasio-Cortez Dubbed 'Fake News' By Butthurt Left

CRTV’s Allie Beth Stuckey filmed a comedy skit where she pretended to interview rising communist superstar Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez using footage from Cortez’s recent NPR interview.

.@conservmillen grills congressional hopeful and progressive “it girl” @Ocasio2018 on her socialist agenda and knowledge of government… or lack thereof. Watch more Allie on https://t.co/f6Lmpu9LhY! pic.twitter.com/FU1Iv9NSb4 — CRTV (@CRTV) July 23, 2018

The obviously satirical video went viral among those on the left and right, but some people, including Ocasio-Cortez herself, claimed CRTV was passing the clip off as genuine.

“Republicans are so scared of me that they’re faking videos and presenting them as real on Facebook because they can’t deal with reality anymore,” she tweeted.

Republicans are so scared of me that they’re faking videos and presenting them as real on Facebook because they can’t deal with reality anymore. Here’s one bonafide truth:

Election Day is November 6th. https://t.co/Z7MfisgiWl — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) July 24, 2018

Several media outlets attacked CRTV and Stuckey for the, “manipulated video,” but they’re standing their ground on Twitter and exposing the left’s poor sense of humor.

Stuckey responded to Ocasio-Cortez, saying, “Girl— it was a clear joke, not a ‘fake’ video.”

Girl— it was a clear joke, not a “fake” video. 🙂 As much as I disagree with you politically, I’ve been public about how impressed I am with your quick rise to prominence. Good luck! https://t.co/CsXByCbGJO — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) July 24, 2018

She also replied to Intercept writer Robert Mackey: “We don’t have to say ‘SATIRE’ just so people who don’t notice that we clearly spliced her PBS interview to make a comedic point can feel okay.”

Lol. 🕵🏻‍♂️ It was never presented as real. The *entire point* was for it to look edited. We don’t have to say “SATIRE” just so people who don’t notice that we clearly spliced her PBS interview to make a comedic point can feel okay. https://t.co/K8jbiCnrth — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) July 24, 2018

“I do these kinds of sketches regularly,” Stuckey told Observer contributor Luke O’Neil who attacked Facebook for allowing the “fake news” on their platform.

Hilarious from @observer, who clearly did no research whatsoever to find that I do these kinds of sketches regularly. But *I'm* the propagator of fake news. 😉 pic.twitter.com/oUbYkvkX7Q — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) July 24, 2018

CRTV commented on a tweet written by New York Times chief Metro political correspondent Shane Goldmacher, sarcastically apologizing, “Hey, new followers, we’re sorry Shane thinks so little of you that he assumed you weren’t smart enough to see the satire HE detected in @conservmillen’s video.”

Hey, new followers, we’re sorry Shane thinks so little of you that he assumed you weren’t smart enough to see the satire HE detected in @conservmillen‘s video. That must stink. Well, we think you are super fantastic and smart! 🌞🐶🍭 https://t.co/KoFJtrOZz4 — CRTV (@CRTV) July 24, 2018

America’s favorite radical Islam sympathizer Linda Sarsour also came to Ocasio-Cortez’s aid, tweeting out, “#FakeNews like it’s actually really fake and doctored. #desperation.”

Bless her heart. Satire is hard. https://t.co/xHQzQunftI — CRTV (@CRTV) July 24, 2018

A.J. Chavar of Vox explained in detail how one can tell the video is “spliced together.”

Satire Voxsplained in just 1 minute! https://t.co/N05HJRakPc — CRTV (@CRTV) July 24, 2018

A Vice correspondent called the segment “propaganda masquerading as journalism” and was trolled by CRTV who added, “BREAKING: Liberal bluechecks call for CANCELING of Space Ghost Coast to Coast for ‘fake news.'”

BREAKING: Liberal bluechecks call for CANCELING of Space Ghost Coast to Coast for “fake news.” *Disclaimer: This did not actually happen, but only because Space Ghost is no longer on the air. *Double Disclaimer: A second one just in case!https://t.co/FqvsSN2Ml5 https://t.co/4vLfDPIEXc — CRTV (@CRTV) July 24, 2018

The Verge claimed the video “blurs the line between bad satire and ‘fake news.'”

Or alternatively you are stupid https://t.co/b2n9gQs9lZ — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 24, 2018

NewsBusters editor Curtis Houck pointed out the hypocrisy of those who think Stuckey’s clip is “evil, sinister, or wrong but think Sacha Baron Cohen is a freaking genius.”

If you're running around screaming about what @conservmillen did for @CRTV as evil, sinister, or wrong but think Sacha Baron Cohen is a freaking genius, I suggest you stop talking. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 24, 2018

Also, Infowars’ Paul Joseph Watson said the right is getting better at comedy, making the lefties nervous.