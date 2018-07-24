Satire Video Mocking Ocasio-Cortez Dubbed 'Fake News' By Butthurt Left

CRTV’s Allie Beth Stuckey filmed a comedy skit where she pretended to interview rising communist superstar Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez using footage from Cortez’s recent NPR interview.

The obviously satirical video went viral among those on the left and right, but some people, including Ocasio-Cortez herself, claimed CRTV was passing the clip off as genuine.

“Republicans are so scared of me that they’re faking videos and presenting them as real on Facebook because they can’t deal with reality anymore,” she tweeted.

Several media outlets attacked CRTV and Stuckey for the, “manipulated video,” but they’re standing their ground on Twitter and exposing the left’s poor sense of humor.

Stuckey responded to Ocasio-Cortez, saying, “Girl— it was a clear joke, not a ‘fake’ video.”

She also replied to Intercept writer Robert Mackey: “We don’t have to say ‘SATIRE’ just so people who don’t notice that we clearly spliced her PBS interview to make a comedic point can feel okay.”

“I do these kinds of sketches regularly,” Stuckey told Observer contributor Luke O’Neil who attacked Facebook for allowing the “fake news” on their platform.

CRTV commented on a tweet written by New York Times chief Metro political correspondent Shane Goldmacher, sarcastically apologizing, “Hey, new followers, we’re sorry Shane thinks so little of you that he assumed you weren’t smart enough to see the satire HE detected in @conservmillen’s video.”

America’s favorite radical Islam sympathizer Linda Sarsour also came to Ocasio-Cortez’s aid, tweeting out, “#FakeNews like it’s actually really fake and doctored. #desperation.”

A.J. Chavar of Vox explained in detail how one can tell the video is “spliced together.”

A Vice correspondent called the segment “propaganda masquerading as journalism” and was trolled by CRTV who added, “BREAKING: Liberal bluechecks call for CANCELING of Space Ghost Coast to Coast for ‘fake news.'”

The Verge claimed the video “blurs the line between bad satire and ‘fake news.'”

NewsBusters editor Curtis Houck pointed out the hypocrisy of those who think Stuckey’s clip is “evil, sinister, or wrong but think Sacha Baron Cohen is a freaking genius.”

Also, Infowars’ Paul Joseph Watson said the right is getting better at comedy, making the lefties nervous.


