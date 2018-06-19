Satisfaction with Direction of Country Reaches 12-Year High

It has been 12 years since Americans have been so satisfied with the direction of the country, according to Gallup polling.

The poll, released Monday, shows that 38 percent of the country are “satisfied with the way things are going.” That is the highest the number has been sine 2005. Gallup says the trend line is rising for satisfied Americans.

The report says, “The satisfaction rate, which Gallup has measured at least monthly since 2001, has now topped 35% three times this year — a level reached only three times in the previous 12 years (once each in 2006, 2009 and 2016).”

