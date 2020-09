On this special Saturday live broadcast, Alex Jones breaks down the Soros-backed Antifa terror network that’s rampaging across America’s inner cities. DeAnna Lorraine co-hosts the show to give her take on Q Anon, and whether the political phenomenon can be hijacked by globalist forces posing as white hat saviors within the U.S. government.

