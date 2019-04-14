'Saturday Night Live' Mocks Assange Arrest: 'I'm An Actual James Bond Super villain'

“Saturday Night Live” in its latest episode tackled the arrest of Julian Assange, portraying the WikiLeaks founder behind bars.

“Now that the Mueller report turned out to be a big fat zero,” a mock MSNBC announcer says in the show’s cold opening, “we’re back to prison shows.”

“Right now, it’s ‘Lock Up: Chino Correctional Facility.’”

After cast members playing inmates as well as actress Lori Loughlin, who faces charges in the college admissions scandal, and celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti, who is charged with stealing millions from clients, argue over who is the “craziest,” Michael Keaton is seen as Assange.

“I’m the architect of anarchy. I’m the king of chaos. I’m the scourge of the cleaning staff at the Ecuadorean Embassy,” Keaton says.

