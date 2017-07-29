Saturday Rampage: Trump Unloads on Republicans After Healthcare Bill Fail

President Donald Trump on Saturday let everyone, especially purported members of his own party, know he’s not happy with the recent failed healthcare repeal vote.

In a lengthy tweet screed, the president lashed out against “foolish” Republican leadership for failing to pass a “skinny” repeal bill, and urged the passage of a simple 51 majority vote rule.

Republican Senate must get rid of 60 vote NOW! It is killing the R Party, allows 8 Dems to control country. 200 Bills sit in Senate. A JOKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

The very outdated filibuster rule must go. Budget reconciliation is killing R's in Senate. Mitch M, go to 51 Votes NOW and WIN. IT'S TIME! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

Republicans in the Senate will NEVER win if they don't go to a 51 vote majority NOW. They look like fools and are just wasting time…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

….8 Dems totally control the U.S. Senate. Many great Republican bills will never pass, like Kate's Law and complete Healthcare. Get smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

If the Senate Democrats ever got the chance, they would switch to a 51 majority vote in first minute. They are laughing at R's. MAKE CHANGE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

After seven years of "talking" Repeal & Replace, the people of our great country are still being forced to live with imploding ObamaCare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

The president also threatened congress members’ healthcare options if a successful repeal could not be agreed upon, and later questioned whether Republicans were “total quitters” for refusing to pursue the effort.

If a new HealthCare Bill is not approved quickly, BAILOUTS for Insurance Companies and BAILOUTS for Members of Congress will end very soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

Unless the Republican Senators are total quitters, Repeal & Replace is not dead! Demand another vote before voting on any other bill! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

Friday’s vote was voted down 49-51, with many blaming Arizona Sen. John McCain for casting the deciding vote which doomed the repeal.